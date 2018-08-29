Heat wave hits Quebec farmers where it hurts — right in the crops

This summer has seen record-breaking heat and humidity across Quebec and it has especially been devastating for fruit and vegetable crops.

According to Phil Quinn, the owner/operator of Quinn Farm, they haven’t seen two inches of rain since early May.

He added the sun is literally roasting the vegetation on his farm to death.

“We’ve got maple trees defoliating and oak trees dying — trees that are hundreds of years old dying — we are seriously thinking of not tapping the maple trees next spring,” Quinn said.

He insisted the weather woes have cost him over $200,000 since the beginning of the season, considering he had to put in a new water well in order to ensure the success of his future fare.

Environment Canada meteorologist Alexandre Parent told Global News it isn’t necessarily greener in other parts of the province.

“When you look at the map, all of the Saint Lawrence Valley, it’s in deficit of 25 to roughly 40 per cent of rainfall for the summer,” Parent said.

During a normal summer, Parent said the province should see between 300 and 350 millimetres of rain but claimed that this year, only received between 200 and 250 millimetres.