August 29, 2018 3:25 pm
Updated: August 29, 2018 3:30 pm

Another stunning mural finished in Edmonton by Spanish street art duo

By Web Producer

WATCH: Standing four storeys tall and 36 metres wide, Edmonton's most recent street art mural was finished over the weekend. It was created by Spanish graffiti artists PichiAvo.

What was once a large blank wall in downtown Edmonton is now a colourful work of art, thanks to Spanish street artist duo PichiAvo.

Over the weekend, the pair completed what is now Edmonton’s largest mural, located on 106 Street and 103 Avenue.

READ MORE: Festival organizers to bring ‘inspiration,’ ‘life’ with Edmonton’s largest mural

“I loved it from the word go. It’s cool, something different,” said Shane Grant, whose salon Biondi Hair, operates out of the Jefferson Lofts building. “It was a white wall and that was it.

“Now… it just makes it really interesting. I can say to people, ‘Yeah, I’m on 106 Street and I’m in the building with the mural. You can’t miss it.’

“It’s fantastic. We love it,” Grant said.

The mural stands four storeys tall and 36 metres wide.

“I think they spent three weeks on it,” Grant said. “They were really working hard… It was a lot of work, a lot of work. They’re artists.”

PichiAvo was commissioned by the Rust Magic Street Art Festival and used crowdfunding to pay for the project.

Their style is described as performative and collaborative, the “deconstruction of classic art and contemporary urban art, in order to create a new fusion.”

“I think we’re giving a new value to graffiti,” PichiAvo told Global News.

“Back in the day, graffiti was [known as] bad, illegal, all that stuff. We’re bringing the new value to the graffiti and we’re giving another value to the classical art.”

mural2done8

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done3

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done4

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done6

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done7

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done9

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done10

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News
mural2done11

A mural created by Spanish artists PichiAvo on 106 Street and 103 Avenue in Edmonton. Aug. 27, 2018.

Global News

The festival wants to complete 10 new street art murals in Edmonton this summer.

Crowdfunding also helped bring renowned Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel to Edmonton to paint a six-storey mural in Old Strathcona earlier this summer.

“It’s like a mix between geometric language with different patterns,” San Miguel said of the mural and of his approach in general. “Digital parts with organic parts… something like that.”

READ MORE: ‘The streets are for everyone’: renowned Spanish street artist almost finished 6-storey mural in Edmonton

“Okuda and PichiAvo know each other, so Okuda put in a good word for us because he had such a good time [in Edmonton],” said Annaliza Toledo, with Rust Magic International Street Mural Festival.

“[PichiAvo] are renowned for mixing classic imagery with really modern style. It’s very impressive work and we’re so excited to bring them to Edmonton.”

