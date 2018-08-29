Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly named CFL player of the month

For the second time this season, Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly has been named player of the month by the CFL.

In August, Reilly threw for 1,233 yards and nine touchdowns, completing 87 of 135 pass attempts. He also finished with 18 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns.

Reilly is still at the top of the passing yards leaderboard with 3,296 and in passing touchdowns with 22. He’s also leading the league in rushing touchdowns with eight.

Reilly was previously named player of the month in June as well as player of the week in Weeks 1, 3, 7 and 10.

The Eskimos are getting geared up for the Labour Day Classic in Calgary against the Stampeders on Monday. 630 CHED will carry the game live, starting with the kick-off show at 11:30 a.m.