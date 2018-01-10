Watch: Mike Reilly promotes Edmonton as ‘city of grit and love’

A video released by the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) on Tuesday is being applauded for its honest yet proud depiction of the city.

The video — entitled IMPACT 2018 — is narrated by Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly.

Footage of the city, including the river valley, outdoor hockey rinks, post-secondary schools and Commonwealth Stadium is shown — often during dark morning or evening hours.

READ MORE: New Edmonton Oilers opening video incites ‘goosebumps, chills’

Reilly describes Edmonton as “a work hard, play hard kind of place.

“If you’re born with a silver spoon and want to sit on the beach all day, this probably isn’t your kind of place.”

The video was first shown at the EEDC annual address on Tuesday. It also shows images of local business owners, health care workers, athletes, musicians and students.

“We all stay here because we’re part of building something,” Reilly can be heard saying. “A community. A city. Not New York or Toronto or Calgary — definitely not Calgary… A city of champions. Definitely champions. Always champions.”

It ends with Reilly kneeling on the football field and looking directly into the camera, saying: “I wouldn’t live anywhere else.”

I truly love the city of Edmonton and consider myself lucky to be a part of it. There are so many things that make our city great!https://t.co/6ZwKh5otq8 — Mike Reilly (@Rikester13) January 10, 2018

Fantastic video about what is great about Edmonton. https://t.co/RJL0IhsoY6 — Justin Riemer (@riemerj) January 10, 2018

WOW, we just got goose bumps! Here's a must-see vid about what Edmonton means to us! https://t.co/OrMsEPnp21 Well done, @EEDC ! #Yeg #marketing — Influence Media (@inflmedia) January 10, 2018

Well done @EEDC and @Rikester13! This two-minute video is one you don't want to miss. https://t.co/F7JwGeKMU7 — Mary McIntyre (@McIntyreMary515) January 10, 2018