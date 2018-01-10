Watch: Mike Reilly promotes Edmonton as ‘city of grit and love’
A video released by the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC) on Tuesday is being applauded for its honest yet proud depiction of the city.
The video — entitled IMPACT 2018 — is narrated by Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly.
Footage of the city, including the river valley, outdoor hockey rinks, post-secondary schools and Commonwealth Stadium is shown — often during dark morning or evening hours.
Reilly describes Edmonton as “a work hard, play hard kind of place.
“If you’re born with a silver spoon and want to sit on the beach all day, this probably isn’t your kind of place.”
The video was first shown at the EEDC annual address on Tuesday. It also shows images of local business owners, health care workers, athletes, musicians and students.
“We all stay here because we’re part of building something,” Reilly can be heard saying. “A community. A city. Not New York or Toronto or Calgary — definitely not Calgary… A city of champions. Definitely champions. Always champions.”
It ends with Reilly kneeling on the football field and looking directly into the camera, saying: “I wouldn’t live anywhere else.”
