Stoney Creek teen charged in Caledonia crash

A 19-year-old Stoney Creek man has been charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash in Caledonia that sent an 18-year-old woman to hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Ontario police release sketch of suspect in unsolved, 1988 murder of Thera Dieleman

Police say the crash happened at Argyle and Orkney Streets at 7 a.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a vehicle lost control, swerved and rammed into the back of a second vehicle, which caused it to collide with a third.

However, the driver of the first vehicle fled the scene on foot and thanks to information provided by witnesses, he was located a short time later.

READ MORE: Westdale woman awoken by stranger in her room

The accused, Jassar Aljohani, is now facing several charges, including failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief and assault.