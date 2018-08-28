Ontario police release sketch of suspect in unsolved, 1988 murder of Thera Dieleman

The OPP has released images of a suspect in a 1988 murder created from DNA recovered from the scene in the hope the sketches will lead to a break in the case.

READ MORE: Hamilton police make 8 arrests in Gage Park assault

Police say they worked with a DNA technology company in Virginia to develop the digital images of the man suspected in Thera Dieleman’s killing.

The OPP says the 80-year-old woman was found beaten and strangled in her home in the Innerkip-area, northeast of Woodstock, on Sept. 16, 1988.

Police say they hope the new images of the suspect, one showing what he may have looked like in 1988 and another of what he could look like today, will lead to new information from the public.

READ MORE: Man hurt after falling from moving vehicle in Burlington

They say there is still a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Dieleman’s killer.

Dieleman Homicide Investigation Update https://t.co/dXVhEYZxpw — OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 28, 2018