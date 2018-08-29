Crime
August 29, 2018 11:43 am

Over $100K worth of contraband seized from Collins Bay Institution

By Staff Global News

Correctional officials say they seized several items over the weekend from one of their prison yards, including cannabis, cigarettes and cellphones.

Global News Kingston
A large amount of contraband was seized at Collins Bay Instituion over the weekend, according to correctional officials.

On Aug. 26, at about 9:30 p.m., Correctional Service Canada says several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized from the medium security yard at Collins Bay Institution.

Corrections officers found three cellphones and an undisclosed number of chargers, SIM cards and earpieces.

Officials say they also found 1.12 kilograms of marijuana and eight packages of cigarettes.

According to Correctional Service Canada, the total estimated value of the seizure was $115,000.

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

