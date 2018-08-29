Over $100K worth of contraband seized from Collins Bay Institution

A large amount of contraband was seized at Collins Bay Instituion over the weekend, according to correctional officials.

On Aug. 26, at about 9:30 p.m., Correctional Service Canada says several packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized from the medium security yard at Collins Bay Institution.

Corrections officers found three cellphones and an undisclosed number of chargers, SIM cards and earpieces.

Officials say they also found 1.12 kilograms of marijuana and eight packages of cigarettes.

According to Correctional Service Canada, the total estimated value of the seizure was $115,000.

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.