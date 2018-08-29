Local deputy Kim Ayotte named Ottawa’s new fire chief

Kim Ayotte has been named Ottawa’s new fire chief.

City officials made the announcement on Wednesday morning, saying they selected the local deputy chief for the top job after a “comprehensive nationwide search.”

Pleased to announce that Deputy @ChiefAyotte was selected as our new Fire Chief at @OttFire! His strong leadership skills & 29 years of professional fire service experience are an asset to @ottawacity and the community at large. #protect #serve #congratulations #ottnews #ottcity — Anthony Di Monte (@ChiefDiMonte) August 29, 2018

Ayotte had been serving as acting fire chief since the former head of the department, Gerry Pingitore, retired in April. Ayotte is also the vice president on the board of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Pingitore called Ayotte “the perfect choice” to lead Ottawa Fire Services.

Ayotte is bilingual, according to a memo released by the city, and has 29 years of fire service experience, with the last 15 of those spent with Ottawa’s fire department.

Anthony Di Monte, general manager of emergency and protective services, said in the memo that Ayotte has “held the substantive title of every Deputy Chief position within the service” and previously co-chaired the emergency management committee of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

“His breadth of work experience and engagement will ensure Ottawa Fire Services moves forward as a respected and innovative service for the residents of our City,” Di Monte wrote.