Police services board names Uday Jaswal as new Ottawa deputy police chief

Former Ottawa cop Uday Jaswal has been named deputy chief of the national capital’s police force, the Ottawa Police Services Board announced Wednesday.

Jaswal returns to the Ottawa Police Service after serving as deputy chief of the Durham Regional Police Service for two years. Before that, he served with Ottawa police for 21 years as an officer and superintendent, according to the police board’s news release.

In its statement, the board said Jaswal’s “proven leadership” and policing experience with two police forces in Ontario make him “an ideal candidate” for the job of deputy chief in the national capital.

“We needed a highly experienced, respected, and effective law enforcement leader,” city councillor and police board chair Eli El-Chantiry said in the release. “The Board is confident that Uday reflects all of the necessary qualities to help lead one of the most respected police services in North America.”

Jaswal will be formally sworn in as deputy chief during the police board’s next scheduled meeting on Sept. 24. He replaces former deputy chief Jill Skinner, whose contract wrapped up in June.

In the board’s release, Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau said he’s “very pleased” with Jaswal’s appointment.

Jaswal previously chaired the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa’s board of directors – and currently sits on the boards of two family support centres in Durham region.

The Ottawa native also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Queen’s University and lectures regularly at the Canadian Police College and at the National Police Academy of the Indian Police Service, according to the board’s statement.

The Ottawa Police Services Board, the civilian body that governs the local police force, launched its search for a new deputy chief in April and hired executive search firm Odgers Berndston to help out.

The board’s seven members include three city councillors, three provincially appointed community members and one citizen appointed by city council.

The force’s other deputy chief, Steve Bell, was appointed in December 2016.