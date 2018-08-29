Barrie man charged after single-vehicle collision: police

A man from Barrie has been charged after a single-vehicle collision in the city’s south end.

According to Barrie police, on Tuesday, just after 8 p.m., officers received a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Little Avenue and Garden Drive area of Barrie.

Police say a four-door Tesla was found demolished.

Officers say the vehicle had been driven quickly northbound on Little Avenue before the crash. When the car approached the incline before the railway tracks just north of Huronia Road, the vehicle became airborne and crashed over 100 feet into the oncoming lane.

Police say the impact of the crash forced the vehicle to skid across the roadway and hit a tree in a nearby school parking lot.

According to police, the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police say the driver, a 46-year-old man from Barrie has been charged with dangerous driving. He is scheduled to appear in the Barrie Court of Justice on Oct. 1.