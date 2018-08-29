Accused double-murderer Edward Downey back in remand on suicide watch: sources

A Calgary man accused of killing a mother and her five-year-old daughter is back at the Calgary Remand Centre on suicide watch, sources confirmed.

Edward Downey, 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the 2016 deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.

Downey was sent to hospital Aug. 24 prior to a court appearance scheduled for that morning.

At the time, his lawyer Gavin Wolch told court Downey was unable to attend because of a medical concern. Sources told Global News Downey attempted to hang himself, adding he was expected to survive the incident.

On Wednesday, sources said Downey was returned to the provincial facility earlier in the week and was being held in an observation unit.

He is scheduled to make another court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

With a file from The Canadian Press