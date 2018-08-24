Canada
August 24, 2018 2:17 pm
Updated: August 24, 2018 3:49 pm

Edward Downey, accused in Calgary double murder, hospitalized before court appearance

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press

WATCH: Edward Downey will stand trial for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman in 2018. Nancy Hixt speaks to the victims’ family, who worry the wheels of justice are turning too slowly.

A man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter was sent to hospital prior to a court appearance this morning.

Edward Downey, who is 48, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman in 2016.

He was to appear for a case management hearing prior to his upcoming murder trial.

But his lawyer Gavin Wolch told court Downey was unable to attend because of a medical concern.

Wolch declined to reveal what happened except to say his client, who was being held at the Calgary Remand Centre, was in hospital.

Justice Beth Hughes said she had received an email prior to the hearing that said Downey was unavailable because of a “serious medical emergency.”

“How long has this medical emergency been going on?” she asked.

“I believe this morning,” Wolch replied.

The matter has been adjourned until Wednesday if Downey is well enough to attend.

A three-week trial before a judge and jury is scheduled to begin Nov. 26.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, 2016, after she failed to show up for work.

When investigators realized Taliyah was missing they issued an Amber Alert. Marsman’s body was discovered a week later near a rural road about eight kilometres east of Calgary.

Police say Downey was known to both victims and has been in custody since his arrest.

Sources told Global News Downey attempted to hang himself, adding he is expected to survive the incident.

With files from Global’s Nancy Hixt

© 2018 The Canadian Press

