Police charge 3 Ottawa men after trafficking investigation leads to east-end drug bust

Local police have charged three Ottawa men after seizing a variety of drugs worth more than $240,000 from an address in the city’s east end on Monday.

Officers in Ottawa’s guns and gangs unit and the Ontario Provincial Police biker enforcement unit had joined forces on a drug trafficking network investigation and ultimately obtained a search warrant for a home located on the 600-block of Bathgate Avenue.

Police confiscated cocaine, crack cocaine, three types of cannabis, LSD tabs, crystal meth, meth pills, psilocybin, hydromorphone and oxycodone, according to a news release from the Ottawa Police Service on Tuesday.

Investigators seized a number of other items at the residence, including ammunition, a money counter, digital scales, drug packaging, a vacuum sealer machine, a hydraulic press (and cocaine mould for the press), Canadian money, two vehicles and Hells Angels “support clothing.”

Police said they arrested three men in their 50s and have since charged Daryl Moxley, 54, Cecil Fraser, 55, and James Purchase, 52, with a number of drug-related offences.

The news release said Moxley and Fraser were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, while Purchase was released on a promise to appear in court at a later, unknown date.

