Ottawa police charge man, 26, with sexual assault of teen he met online
Local sexual assault and child abuse investigators have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16 in 2017, after connecting with her online.
The man met the alleged victim “through a social networking site exclusively designed for teenagers,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa police allege the assaults occurred afterwards in the Kanata area, between mid-May and mid-summer last year.
Police said they have charged Kyle Boucher with:
- three counts of sexual assault
- three counts of sexual interference
- three counts of invitation to sexual touching, and
- telecommunications with a person under the age of 16 “for the purpose of committing an offence.”
Boucher was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.
Investigators mentioned they are concerned there could be other victims related to this case.
Police urged anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 – or send tips to: SACA@ottawapolice.ca
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.
