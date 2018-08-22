Ottawa police charge man, 26, with sexual assault of teen he met online

Local sexual assault and child abuse investigators have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16 in 2017, after connecting with her online.

The man met the alleged victim “through a social networking site exclusively designed for teenagers,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Ottawa police ask public for info after man found face down on Kanata road

Ottawa police allege the assaults occurred afterwards in the Kanata area, between mid-May and mid-summer last year.

Police said they have charged Kyle Boucher with:

three counts of sexual assault

three counts of sexual interference

three counts of invitation to sexual touching, and

telecommunications with a person under the age of 16 “for the purpose of committing an offence.”

Boucher was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police hunt west-end shooting suspect

Investigators mentioned they are concerned there could be other victims related to this case.

Police urged anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 – or send tips to: SACA@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.