Crime
August 22, 2018 4:32 pm

Ottawa police charge man, 26, with sexual assault of teen he met online

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

Police have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16 after connecting with her online.

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Local sexual assault and child abuse investigators have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa man with the alleged sexual assault of a girl under the age of 16 in 2017, after connecting with her online.

Story continues below

The man met the alleged victim “through a social networking site exclusively designed for teenagers,” the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Ottawa police ask public for info after man found face down on Kanata road

Ottawa police allege the assaults occurred afterwards in the Kanata area, between mid-May and mid-summer last year.

Police said they have charged Kyle Boucher with:

  • three counts of sexual assault
  • three counts of sexual interference
  • three counts of invitation to sexual touching, and
  • telecommunications with a person under the age of 16 “for the purpose of committing an offence.”

Boucher was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

READ MORE: Ottawa police hunt west-end shooting suspect

Investigators mentioned they are concerned there could be other victims related to this case.

Police urged anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5944 – or send tips to: SACA@ottawapolice.ca

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
child abuse in Ottawa
Crime
Ottawa crime
Ottawa crime news
Ottawa investigators
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police news
Ottawa Police Service
sexual assault in Ottawa

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News