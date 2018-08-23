Police charge 4 men after drug bust in Vanier apartment

Ottawa police have charged four men with drug possession after raiding a Vanier apartment that community residents complained was a hub of drug activity.

Police said they believe the drugs they confiscated during Wednesday’s bust on Lafontaine Avenue are fentanyl – but that samples sent to Health Canada still have to be analyzed.

READ MORE: Ottawa police charge man, 26, with sexual assault of teen he met online

Police have since charged a 21-year-old man from Limoges – a small community east of Ottawa – and three Ottawa men in their 50s, according to a release sent to media on Thursday.

Two women – 22 and 48 years old, respectively – were also arrested and released with no charges, the release said.

Authorities said they aren’t revealing any of the six individuals’ names because detectives are still investigating.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) couldn’t say how many complaints the department received about the alleged drug activity at the apartment – and over what period of time – but that it was “enough to be of concern.”

READ MORE: Ottawa police ask public for info after man found face down on Kanata road

The apartment in question is located on the 300 block of Lafontaine Avenue, west of the downtown area. None of the people arrested was a tenant in the unit, police said.

Residents were reportedly grateful for Wednesday’s police intervention. The OPS noted one resident “left a thank-you card on a detective’s vehicle.”

Ottawa police encourage individuals with drug complaints or related information to either contact 613-236-1222 ext. 7300, submit a report on the department’s website or submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).