Labour Day hours for Saskatoon civic services

Here’s a rundown of Saskatoon civic services and facilities open, closed, or with modified hours for Labour Day, Monday, Sept. 3.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste as well as recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

Compost depots: Open with regular hours.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with holiday service on Sept. 3.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Sept. 3. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures between 7:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all fitness classes cancelled.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.

Shaw Centre: Open noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes cancelled. The leisure pool and hot tub are closed for maintenance.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.