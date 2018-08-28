Back to school

August 28, 2018 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: Enjoy the last dog days of summer

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

It’s officially here. The unofficial end to summer is on the sunny horizon as we enter the last week before Labour Day weekend.

The kids are having a conniption fit knowing what’s coming, while also having to deal with the excitement of seeing old friends and the nervousness of a new teacher and Grade.

On one hand, they are bored and can’t wait to get back; on the other, they’re giving up the freedom only a lazy, hazy summer provides.

Those back to school ads are only adding to the frustration and realization that the end is near, good or bad.

Backpacks and running shoes will soon replace swimsuits and flip-flops. Then there is the  dreaded lunch bag let down.

A barbecued hot dog is going to seem like a decadent tube steak feast from a lost time once you’ve had a week of baloney sandwiches.


The parents are also feeling mixed emotions, knowing a predicable schedule is coming to answer those questions, “What do I do? I’m bored.”

It all adds to the stress of getting used to keeping all the balls in the air for another year.

The good news is that one week from now, most questions will be answered, and this week will be nothing more than another great summer memory.

Enjoy the last dog days of summer, while you can!

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML

