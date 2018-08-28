B.C Conservation Officers Service handing out more tickets for illegal campfires

Cooler weather is not an excuse to light up in the back country this long weekend, according to the B.C. Conservation Officers Service.

Insp. Murray Smith says the campfire ban will remain in place despite the prediction of cooler temperatures.

“We’ve had a bit of rain, and people think the wildfire hazard is lower which is incorrect,” Smith said.

There have been nearly 2,000 wildfires so far this season and 400 have been human-caused.

Smith says since the middle of July, conservation officers have handed out more than 70 tickets worth $81,000.

“Whether it’s organized campsites or camping in the middle of nowhere, we are getting into lots of spots.”

The ticket for breaking the campfire ban can cost you $1,150.