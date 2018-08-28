Vonda, Sask. hires new fire chief, local fire protective services resume

A dispute between the Town of Vonda, Sask., and its fire department is over – at least for now.

Volunteer firefighters threatened to walk off the job last November unless a member of the crew was reinstated by council.

Everything came to a head last month after mediation failed, leaving Vonda without local fire protective services on July 15.

A new fire chief was hired last week, and 11 volunteers stepped forward.

The new fire crew will now take over providing protective services to the town of 400 people, northwest of Saskatoon.

Prud’homme Fire & Rescue honoured a mutual aid agreement to provide fire service to the town while Vonda searched for a new chief.

They were called to the town on July 26 for a residential fire alarm caused by a cooking incident.

– With files from Meaghan Craig