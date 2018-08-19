House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets

The family of a Griffin, Sask. woman who recently made headlines with the heroic birth of her triplets is facing a devastating loss.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more

On Saturday Danielle Johnston and her family learned their home caught fire- leaving nothing but ashes.

Fortunately, the family was in Regina at the hospital at the time, but everything they prepared for the triplets arrival is gone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and as of early today, it’s raised more than $22,000.

The tragedy comes just one month after Johnston saved one of her baby’s lives by resuscitating one while giving birth to the other two.