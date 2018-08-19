House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets
A A
The family of a Griffin, Sask. woman who recently made headlines with the heroic birth of her triplets is facing a devastating loss.
READ MORE: Saskatchewan woman performs CPR on newborn, then gives birth to two more
On Saturday Danielle Johnston and her family learned their home caught fire- leaving nothing but ashes.
Fortunately, the family was in Regina at the hospital at the time, but everything they prepared for the triplets arrival is gone.
A GoFundMe page has been set up and as of early today, it’s raised more than $22,000.
The tragedy comes just one month after Johnston saved one of her baby’s lives by resuscitating one while giving birth to the other two.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.