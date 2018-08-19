Canada
August 19, 2018 6:47 pm

House fire devastates Sask. family with newborn triplets

Danielle Johnston received the devastating news that their family home caught fire, leaving nothing but ashes.

The family of a Griffin, Sask. woman who recently made headlines with the heroic birth of her triplets is facing a devastating loss.

On Saturday Danielle Johnston and her family learned their home caught fire- leaving nothing but ashes.

Fortunately, the family was in Regina at the hospital at the time, but everything they prepared for the triplets arrival is gone.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and as of early today, it’s raised more than $22,000.

Danielle Johnston recently made national headlines with the heroic births of her triplets babies Karlee, Jack, and Liam.

The tragedy comes just one month after Johnston saved one of her baby’s lives by resuscitating one while giving birth to the other two.
Global News