UPDATE: Youth charged after five people sent to hospital after vehicle collides with tree

The Regina Police Service have charged a youth in connection to a single-vehicle collision that happened just before 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Broad Street North where the information they received said that a vehicle crashed into a tree on that block.

Police, Regina Fire and EMS all arrived at the scene and four 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old were brought to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old male driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The youth was released on an appearance notice and will make his first court appearance on Oct. 25.

Anyone with more information on the collision is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.