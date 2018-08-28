Penetanguishene man charged after single vehicle rollover on Highway 93

A man from Penetanguishene has been charged with impaired driving following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 93.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Saturday just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a single vehicle that had rolled over on the east side of Highway 93 near Subway Road in Tiny Township.

Police say the lone male driver, 32-year-old Keith Kornyk of Penetanguishene, has been charged with driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

According to police, Kornyk’s vehicle has been impounded for seven days and his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

Police say he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Sept. 6.