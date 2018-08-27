Barrie police officer arrested, charged in connection with fraud investigation

A Barrie police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a fraud investigation, police say.

Const. Lesley Johnston, an 11-year member of the Barrie Police Service, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with fraud over $5,000.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred when Johnston was off duty between January 2016 and January 2017.

Police say after learning of the allegations, Barrie police Chief Kimberley Greenwood immediately ordered an investigation into the officer’s conduct.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after collision sends three to hospital

“We hold our members to the highest standards and accountability. These allegations have been investigated and are now before the court,” Greenwood said in a statement. “Our sworn and civilian members continue to provide professional and quality service, as we are committed to our community.”

According to police, Johnston has been suspended with pay in accordance with the Police Services Act, and is scheduled to appear in a Barrie Court of Justice on Sept. 24.