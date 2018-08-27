Barrie police investigating after collision sends three to hospital

Barrie police are investigating after a collision in the city left three people injured.

According to police, on Friday just after 11:30 a.m., a car was travelling westbound on Shirley Avenue and turned onto Anne Street North when it was hit by a pickup truck travelling northbound.

Police say the driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman from Barrie, was taken to a local-area hospital before being air-lifted to a hospital in Toronto in serious, critical condition.

Officers say the passenger of the car, an 82-year-old woman from Barrie, was taken to a local hospital where she remains in serious but stable condition.

According to police, the driver of the pickup truck, a 72-year-old man from Barrie, was treated for minor, non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Const. P. Morrow at 705-725-7025 ext. 2564.