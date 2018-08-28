Police charge 2 with firearm, drug offences after investigation in Midland

Police have charged two men with firearm and drug-related offences following an investigation in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Friday just before 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in downtown Midland to speak with suspects accused of selling drugs.

Police say as a result, two men were arrested and are facing numerous drug and firearms-related charges.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.