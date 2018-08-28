Crime
August 28, 2018 2:15 pm

Police charge 2 with firearm, drug offences after investigation in Midland

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Two men from the Midland area are facing numerous drug and firearms related charges, police say.

Police have charged two men with firearm and drug-related offences following an investigation in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Friday just before 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in downtown Midland to speak with suspects accused of selling drugs.

Police say as a result, two men were arrested and are facing numerous drug and firearms-related charges.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.

Global News