Canada
August 28, 2018 8:10 am
Updated: August 28, 2018 8:18 am

Man hurt after falling from moving vehicle in Burlington

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Halton police are investigating after a man fell from a moving vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Halton Region Police
A A

Police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in Burlington.

Officers and paramedics were called to North Shore Boulevard and Eagle Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Halton Regional Police say a 31-year-old man from Tory Hill fell from a moving 2015 Nissan Rogue and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Halton police kick off Project Safe Start

The 28-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the SUV was not hurt.

Halton police have not said how the man fell from the vehicle.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
halton police
Halton Regional Police
man falls from vehicle
man hurt in Burlington

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News