Man hurt after falling from moving vehicle in Burlington

Police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries when he fell from a moving vehicle in Burlington.

Officers and paramedics were called to North Shore Boulevard and Eagle Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Halton Regional Police say a 31-year-old man from Tory Hill fell from a moving 2015 Nissan Rogue and was transported to Hamilton General Hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

The 28-year-old Hamilton man who was driving the SUV was not hurt.

Halton police have not said how the man fell from the vehicle.