Halton police kick off Project Safe Start

As the summer winds down and children are preparing to head back to school, the Halton Regional Police Service is launching Project Safe Start on Monday, Aug. 27.

It focuses on education, awareness and high-visibility enforcement of traffic laws in and around school zones throughout Halton Region.

This annual campaign will run until Friday, Sept. 7.

Officers are reminding motorists that over 100,000 students return to school in Halton Region on Tuesday, Sept. 4, so motorists should be on heightened alert for increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic in and around school zones.

Today, the Halton Regional Police Service launches their 11th annual "Project Safe Start". This traffic safety campaign will run from Aug. 27 – Sept. 7 and will focus on awareness of traffic laws, especially in and around school zones. Stay tuned here for #SafeStart tips. ^jh pic.twitter.com/vakH8Bl4Tr — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) August 27, 2018