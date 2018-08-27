Canada
August 27, 2018 2:10 pm

Halton police kick off Project Safe Start

By Reporter  900 CHML

Halton Police launch safety campaign as kids head back to school.

Halton Police
As the summer winds down and children are preparing to head back to school, the Halton Regional Police Service is launching Project Safe Start on Monday, Aug. 27.

It focuses on education, awareness and high-visibility enforcement of traffic laws in and around school zones throughout Halton Region.

This annual campaign will run until Friday, Sept. 7.

Officers are reminding motorists that over 100,000 students return to school in Halton Region on Tuesday, Sept. 4, so motorists should be on heightened alert for increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic in and around school zones.

