Here’s where New Brunswick party leaders will be on 6th day of campaigning

Liberal Leader Brian Gallant is set to kick off Tuesday, the sixth day of the campaign, making a health-care announcement at 10 a.m. in Fredericton.

He is then expected to make stops in Lincoln, N.B., Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., and Saint John for some openings of campaign headquarters.

PC Leader Blaine Higgs makes a campaign announcement about carbon taxes at 10:30 a.m. at the Carpenter Millwright Training Academy in Saint John.

At 1 p.m., he stops for coffee with supporters at the Tim Hortons at 208 Sussex St. in Sussex, N.B., and at 6 p.m., Higgs is scheduled to attend a barbecue at the Miramichi Agricultural Association in Miramichi, N.B.

After releasing their full platform on Monday, Green Party Leader David Coon is set to canvas with the party’s candidate in the riding of Fredericton North at 9:30 a.m. Then at 6 p.m., he will participate in an all-candidates town hall hosted by the National Association of Federal Retirees at the Wu Centre at the Fredericton campus of the University of New Brunswick.

NDP Leader Jennifer McKenzie will make an announcement about nursing homes at 11 a.m., in front of the Villa du Repos in Moncton.

Later, she is expected to canvass in her riding of Saint John Harbour.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin will spend the day campaigning in his riding before attending a question-and-answer session at the Fredericton Inn.

— With files from The Canadian Press