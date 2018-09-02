Fall TV 2018 premiere dates: When do your shows start?

Another summer has come and gone — almost.

Before you descend into a funk, recall that this is the time of year when all of your favourite TV shows return. Not only do you get to revisit your old buddies from seasons past, but you get to explore a whole new crop of shows.

There’s a wide variety this year, from reality shows to true crime to more intensely emotional family dramas. Even the pickiest TV watcher should be able to find something to watch.

Here’s a comprehensive list of new and returning fall shows, in Eastern Time unless otherwise indicated. New shows are bolded. (Please let us know if we’ve forgotten any!)

—

Monday, Sept. 3

9 p.m. — Property Brothers (HGTV Canada)

Tuesday, Sept. 4

10 p.m. — Mayans M.C. (FX Canada)

11:35 p.m. — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Global)

Wednesday, Sept. 5

10 p.m. — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX Canada)

Friday, Sept. 7

12 a.m. — Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix Canada)

Sunday, Sept. 9

8 p.m. — Rel (Citytv)

9 p.m. — The Deuce (HBO Canada)

10 p.m. — Kidding (Showtime, TMN)

Wednesday, Sept. 12

10 p.m. — American Horror Story – Apocalypse (FX Canada)

Friday, Sept. 14

12 a.m. — Norm Macdonald Has a Show (Netflix Canada)

12 a.m. — BoJack Horseman (Netflix Canada)

Tues., Sept. 18

8:30 p.m. — This Hour Has 22 Minutes (CBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 19

8 p.m. — The Great Canadian Baking Show (CBC)

9 p.m. — Flip or Flop Atlanta (HGTV Canada)

10 p.m. — I Feel Bad (2-part episode) (Global)

Thursday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. — Dragons’ Den (CBC)

Friday, Sept. 21

5:30 p.m. — Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (YTV)

Sunday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. — Anne With an E (CBC)

8 p.m. — 9-1-1 (Part 1) (Global)

Monday, Sept. 24

7 p.m. — The Resident (CTV)

8 p.m. — NCIS: New Orleans (Global)

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory (Part 1) (CTV)

8 p.m. — The Voice (2-hour premiere) (CTV 2)

8 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars (Citytv)

8 p.m. — Murdoch Mysteries (CBC)

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (Part 1) (CTV)

9 p.m. — Magnum P.I. (CTV)

9 p.m. — 9-1-1 (Part 2) (Global)

9 p.m. — Frankie Drake Mysteries (CBC)

10 p.m. — Bull (Global)

10 p.m. — The Good Doctor (CTV)

10 p.m. — Manifest (Citytv)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. — NCIS (Global)

8 p.m. — The Gifted (Citytv)

9 p.m. — FBI (Global)

9 p.m. — This Is Us (CTV)

9 p.m. — Lethal Weapon (Citytv)

10 p.m. — New Amsterdam (Global)

10 p.m. — Shameless (FXX Canada)

11 p.m. — Mr. Inbetween (FX Canada)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

7 p.m. — Chicago P.D. (Global)

8 p.m. — Survivor (Global)

8 p.m. — Empire (Fox)

8 p.m. — The Goldbergs (CTV)

8:30 p.m. — American Housewife (CTV)

8:30 p.m. — The Cool Kids (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Modern Family (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy (2-hour premiere) (CTV)

9 p.m. — Star (Fox)

9:30 p.m. — Single Parents (Citytv)

10 p.m. — A Million Little Things (Citytv)

10 p.m. — South Park (Much)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. — The Good Place (1-hour premiere) (Global)

8 p.m. — The Big Bang Theory (Part 2) (CTV)

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (Part 2) (CTV)

9 p.m. — Mom (Citytv)

9 p.m. — Chicago Med (Global)

9 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU (2-hour premiere) (CTV)

9:30 p.m. — Murphy Brown (Citytv)

10 p.m. — S.W.A.T. (Global)

Friday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. — MacGyver (Global)

8 p.m. — Last Man Standing (Fox)

9 p.m. — Hawaii Five-O (Global)

9 p.m. — How to Get Away with Murder (CTV)

9 p.m. — Hell’s Kitchen (Citytv)

10 p.m. — Chicago Fire (Global)

10 p.m. — Blue Bloods (CTV)

Sunday, Sept. 30

7 p.m. — 60 Minutes (CHCH)

8 p.m. — God Friended Me (CTV)

8 p.m. — The Simpsons (Citytv)

8:30 p.m. — Bob’s Burgers (Citytv)

9 p.m. — NCIS: Los Angeles (Global)

9 p.m. — Family Guy (Citytv)

Monday, Oct. 1

8 p.m. — The Neighborhood (Global)

8:30 p.m. — Happy Together (Global)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

9 p.m. — SEAL Team (Global)

10 p.m. — Criminal Minds (CTV)

Thursday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. — Superstore (Global)

9 p.m. — Will & Grace (Global)

9 p.m. — Station 19 (CTV)

Sunday, Oct. 7

8 p.m. — Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (Global)

9 p.m. — The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m. — Madam Secretary (Global)

10 p.m. — Shark Tank (CTV)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

9 p.m. — All American (W Network)

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m. — Blindspot (CTV)

Sunday, Oct. 14

8 p.m. — Supergirl (Showcase)

9 p.m. — Charmed (W Network)

10 p.m. — The Alec Baldwin Show (CTV)

Monday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. — Arrow (Space)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

8 p.m. — The Conners (CTV)

8:30 p.m. — The Kids Are Alright (CTV)

9:30 p.m. — Splitting Up Together (CTV Two)

10 p.m. — The Rookie (CTV)

Wednesday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (W Network)

8 p.m. — Black-ish (Citytv)

Monday, Oct. 22

9 p.m. — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Space)

Wednesday, Oct. 24

10 p.m. — Big City Charm (back-to-back episodes) (HGTV Canada)

Thursday, Oct. 25

9 p.m. — Legacies (Showcase)

Friday, Oct. 26

12 a.m. — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix Canada)

Friday, Nov. 2

12 a.m. — House of Cards (Netflix Canada)

Sunday, Nov. 4

10 p.m. — Outlander (W Network)

Wednesday, Nov. 7

9 p.m. — Mr. D (CBC)

Wednesday, Nov. 14

8 p.m. — Canada’s Smartest Person Junior (CBC)

Wednesday, Nov. 28

9 p.m. — Vikings (History)

—

As always, these showtimes and dates can change. Please consult your local listings for further information.