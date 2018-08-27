Entertainment
Shaun Majumder not returning to ‘This Hour Has 22 Minutes’

Canadian actor and comedian Shaun Majumder will not be returning to TV comedy This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

In a tweet, Majumder announced his departure, and said it was “due to creative differences between the Halifax producers” and himself.

In his social-media message Majumder, 46, praises the cast and crew of the show, which he calls the “close knit 22 Minutes family.”

The public broadcaster has also confirmed Majumder will not be returning for the new season, which begins Sept. 18.

“Given the nature of the industry, it’s not uncommon to make a change with a cast member,” said Chuck Thompson, Head of Public Affairs for CBC English Services, to Global News. “In fact, this has happened several times over the years with other cast members on 22 Minutes. Shaun made a huge contribution to the success of the program but after a great run, CBC and DHX Media decided to go in a different direction.”

Thompson also added the network “looks forward to the possibility of working with” Majumder again in the future.

Castmates, fans and friends of Majumder expressed their disappointment online.

Majumder joined This Hour Has 22 Minutes in 2003 — an impressive 15 years ago — and won a Gemini Award for his role on the show in 2006.

With files from The Canadian Press

