Shaun Majumder not returning to ‘This Hour Has 22 Minutes’

Canadian actor and comedian Shaun Majumder will not be returning to TV comedy This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

In a tweet, Majumder announced his departure, and said it was “due to creative differences between the Halifax producers” and himself.

In his social-media message Majumder, 46, praises the cast and crew of the show, which he calls the “close knit 22 Minutes family.”

The public broadcaster has also confirmed Majumder will not be returning for the new season, which begins Sept. 18.

“Given the nature of the industry, it’s not uncommon to make a change with a cast member,” said Chuck Thompson, Head of Public Affairs for CBC English Services, to Global News. “In fact, this has happened several times over the years with other cast members on 22 Minutes. Shaun made a huge contribution to the success of the program but after a great run, CBC and DHX Media decided to go in a different direction.”

Thompson also added the network “looks forward to the possibility of working with” Majumder again in the future.

Castmates, fans and friends of Majumder expressed their disappointment online.

Has the fun chance to see @shaunmajumder in action while in the field a few times. What a treat. Wishing all the best to one funny Newfoundlander. pic.twitter.com/02hUdruIGe — Patrick Morrell (@PatMorrell_CBC) August 27, 2018

@22_Minutes no more @shaunmajumder ? How could you possibly let him go??? — Sue (@cailmeg) August 27, 2018

I am so sad to see you leave the show but I wish you well on your next adventure! You are sooooo talented!!! Thank you for making us laugh so hard at ourselves as Canadians 😂😂 — Dr JVNK (@jocelyne_jocey) August 27, 2018

Best wishes to one of my best pals @shaunmajumder I can’t wait to see what he does next because nobody breaks me up more. I will forever be his Garfunkel. https://t.co/Z1uZrO49dq — Mark Critch (@markcritch) August 26, 2018

Majumder joined This Hour Has 22 Minutes in 2003 — an impressive 15 years ago — and won a Gemini Award for his role on the show in 2006.

— With files from The Canadian Press