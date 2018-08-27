Hamilton Police Service joins lip-sync battle

Police departments from around the country have been challenging one another to lip-sync battles; and now, the Hamilton Police Service has joined the fun.

It released its own lip-syncing video Monday to the song Whatever It Takes by Imagine Dragons.

The video shows many Hamilton officers on the job, including the marine unit and Chief Eric Girt, who makes a special appearance.

Hamilton police were challenged to join the viral battle, which shows a more human and fun side to police officers, by the Ottawa force.

The #lipsyncbattle started in Texas last month, when officers from different services recorded themselves jamming to their favourite songs.

Hey @OttawaSt_BIA, we accepted your challenge. And we delivered. Whatever It Takes https://t.co/yPbZcIB8ZO via @YouTube — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 27, 2018