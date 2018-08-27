Hamilton police make 8 arrests in Gage Park assault

Hamilton police have arrested a total of eight people in connection with a gang-style assault in Gage Park.

The attack on a 14-year-old boy happened over a week ago at the Midsummer’s Dream Colour Festival and it was caught on video.

Police made two arrests in the case on Friday.

Investigators have since identified and charged six more people with assault.

