Hamilton police make 8 arrests in Gage Park assault
A A
Hamilton police have arrested a total of eight people in connection with a gang-style assault in Gage Park.
READ MORE: Arrests made in Gage Park assault
The attack on a 14-year-old boy happened over a week ago at the Midsummer’s Dream Colour Festival and it was caught on video.
Police made two arrests in the case on Friday.
Investigators have since identified and charged six more people with assault.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating attack on teen in Gage Park caught on video
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.