Hudson woman shaken after brazen home invasion

Natalie Poirier says she feels lucky to be alive after a harrowing home invasion Sunday morning that was captured on her home security camera. Police are looking for two suspects.
Provincial police told Global News the break-in happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Two men can be seen kicking in the front door and running inside. Screams are audible seconds after they entered the house.
Poirier told Global News the men started choking her and demanding money.
She says she managed to distract them by telling them to take the money in her wallet, which was about $40. “And I ran out the side door and screamed.”
A passing driver picked her up in a van and called police.
Poirier first became worried about two weeks ago, when her home security cameras captured footage of two men wandering around her driveway.
Poirier managed to escape the invasion with the loss of $40, cosmetic home damage and minor injuries.
“I’m feeling very blessed,” she said.
