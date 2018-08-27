Hudson woman shaken after brazen home invasion

Natalie Poirier says she feels lucky to be alive after a harrowing home invasion Sunday morning that was captured on her home security camera. Police are looking for two suspects.

Provincial police told Global News the break-in happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Two men can be seen kicking in the front door and running inside. Screams are audible seconds after they entered the house.

Natalie Poirier told me she's lucky after two men burst into her Hudson home Sunday morning demanding money. She distracted them and was picked up by a passing driver, suffering only minor injuries. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rWPghIhuut — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 27, 2018

Poirier told Global News the men started choking her and demanding money.

She says she managed to distract them by telling them to take the money in her wallet, which was about $40. “And I ran out the side door and screamed.”

There are still signs of the home invasion on Poirier's front door. The jamb is also badly damaged. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TuHR8WQE86 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 27, 2018

A passing driver picked her up in a van and called police.

Poirier first became worried about two weeks ago, when her home security cameras captured footage of two men wandering around her driveway.

Two weeks ago, Poirier also captured security camera footage of two men wandering around her driveway as well. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/KHbzn4ifcH — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 27, 2018

Poirier managed to escape the invasion with the loss of $40, cosmetic home damage and minor injuries.

“I’m feeling very blessed,” she said.