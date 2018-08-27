Nova Scotia sinkhole expands, prompting local officials to summon experts to assist

A sinkhole in Oxford, N.S., continued to expand over the weekend, with officials saying that the size of the hole has grown by 1 m to the northeast and 53.3 cm to the southeast.

Cumberland county officials say that new cracks have begun to develop in the nearby pavement at the Oxford and Area Lions Parkland on Main Street and existing cracks have begun to grow.

While there is no risk to nearby infrastructure for the moment, people are still restricted from entering the park for their own safety.

“We continue with daily measurements to monitor the progression of the hole and cracks and will endeavour to provide updates as the situation evolves,” said Cumberland county in a press release on Monday.

The sinkhole was first noticed at the end of July during a wedding reception at the park.

Bruce Selkirk, a member of the Oxford Lions Club, told Global News last week that the sinkhole has continued to grow every day since.

“It swallowed about an eight-inch maple tree and about a 24-inch spruce tree, 40 feet high, and it just swallowed it,” Selkirk said.

“It was like flushing a toilet. It was gone.”

The county says that it is now seeking the assistance of professionals as it attempts to establish how much area needs to be secured, what additional resources may be needed, and how to determine when the area will be considered safe again.

Officials say that on Saturday measurements indicated that the hole’s edge was 6.09 m from the pavement edge. On Sunday that had been reduced to 5.54 m.

“We continue to ask for the public’s patience and attention when driving or walking in the area of the entrance to The Lions Parkland due to increased traffic and safety concerns,” the press release read.

The county says it will conduct inspections each morning with the aim of providing a risk assessment the following day.

