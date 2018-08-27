Police investigating after seasonal home destroyed by fire in Tay Township

Police are investigating after a fire ripped through a seasonal bungalow in Tay Township.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the fire occurred on Aug. 22 just after 4:30 p.m., at a home on Woodlands Avenue in Tay Township.

Police say the fire destroyed the structure, causing $120,000 in damage.

Officers say the bungalow was uninhabited at the time of the fire.

READ MORE: Barrie police investigating after collision sends three to hospital

Members of the OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.