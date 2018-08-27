Federal government funding aims to improve Alberta’s rail safety

Federal Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi will make a funding announcement Monday that the federal government said will improve the safety of rail transportation in Alberta.

Transportation Safety Board statistics suggest the number of serious incidents involving both rail and pipeline transport of dangerous substances like crude oil and gas increased in 2017 in Canada.

READ MORE: Transportation Safety Board figures show rise in serious rail, pipeline accidents in 2017

Of the total 1,090 railway incidents that were serious enough to be deemed “accidents” last year, 115 involved dangerous substances, including five accidents where the substances leaked. That’s up from 100 accidents involving dangerous goods in 2016 that included only two involving leaks.

The research shows Alberta and British Columbia had the highest number of main-track derailments at 21 each in 2017. Alberta also had 28 crossing accidents last year, which was the highest among any province in the country.

READ MORE: ‘Multiple breaks’ and ‘worn’ rails to blame for derailment of train carrying crude oil north of Edmonton

The Mill Woods MP’s announcement is schedule for 10 a.m. in St. Albert.

— More to come…