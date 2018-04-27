Train derails near Mayerthorpe, Alberta

Twelve train cars derailed near Mayerthorpe, Ata. on Friday but the RCMP said the derailment posed a low risk to the public.

Police said the incident happened about two kilometres outside the central Alberta town. They said low amounts of powdered sulphur spilled but did not provide further details about what was in the cars.

According to the RCMP, many of the derailed cars remained upright Friday night because trees were holding them in place.

The RCMP said it was investigating what happened. They said CN Rail was also investigating.

Global News has reached out to CN for more information about what happened.

More to come…