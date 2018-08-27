Donald Trump says U.S., Mexico set to reach ‘big’ trade deal as part of NAFTA talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the United States and Mexico were close to a “big deal” on trade after days of negotiations between the two partners in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

A big deal looking good with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile, the Mexican economy minister said on Monday that Mexican and U.S. officials were nearing an agreement on bilateral issues, but a major issue still needed to be settled.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said he still had to conclude a “very important” issue when asked by reporters if Mexico and the United States had reached agreement. He did, however, note that an announcement was “probably on the agenda.”

Separately, a Mexican source familiar with the talks said it was “almost certain” there would be an announcement on Monday when asked if the two sides had reached an agreement.