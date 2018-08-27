‘Canada’s signature is required’: Freeland cautiously optimistic about U.S.-Mexico NAFTA announcement

Canada is encouraged by the continued optimism shown by its NAFTA partners and will continue to negotiate for a deal, but will only sign a new agreement that is good for Canada, a spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

“Progress between Mexico and the United States is a necessary requirement for any renewed NAFTA agreement. We are in regular contact with our negotiating partners, and we will continue to work toward a modernized NAFTA. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class.”

“Canada’s signature is required,” spokesman Adam Austen said in an email.

Talks to overhaul the agreement began a year ago and have proven contentious.

The Trump administration wants a higher percentage of auto production to come from within the NAFTA bloc before qualifying for duty-free status.

Talks have also been stymied by the Trump administration’s insistence on a “sunset clause” that would end NAFTA in five years unless all three countries agreed to continue it.

