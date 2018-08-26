1 dead, another injured in house explosion near Cooking Lake

A 39-year-old woman is dead after a house exploded near Cooking Lake, Alta. on Sunday.

Just after 2 p.m., Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to the home near Range Rd. 224 between Township Rd. 512 and 514.

Crews had to conduct a technical rescue to get the deceased woman out of the debris, said Tim Moen, the deputy chief of Strathcona County Emergency Services.

A 60-year-old man was taken to hospital with burns and a concussion.

Moen said it appears the house was heated with propane.

RCMP are assisting in the investigation.