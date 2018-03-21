Police in California pulled a man from a burning building. Seconds later, it exploded

Talk about the nick of time.

Dramatic video out of Cypress, Calif., captured the moment police managed to rescue a man from inside a burning mobile home.

Just seconds later, the home exploded.

“It was really shocking, especially when you’re not expecting it,” Officer Ed Pastor with the Cypress Police Department told ABC News 7.

According to the Cypress Police Department, officers were called to the Cypress Mobile Home Park last Thursday afternoon, following multiple 911 calls regarding a structure fire.

Upon arriving, officers discovered a mobile home ablaze and were told one person was unaccounted for. Upon conducting a search, officers located the missing man inside the home “attempting to extinguish the fire.”

“Due to the intensity of the fire they escorted the subject away from the residence seconds before an explosion occurred,” the Cypress Police Department statement reads.

While the original cause of the blaze is still under investigation, the cause of the subsequent explosion has been determined: an oxygen tank inside the home.

https://twitter.com/OCFA_PIO/status/974517601702326272

“[The man] was hanging on to something very tightly, and that broke, and we got him out right before it blasts,” Officer Melissa Grove from the Cypress Police Department told ABC News 7.

According to police, the man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening burns.