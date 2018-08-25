8 years after deadly Lago Lindo house explosion, property remains vacant & neglected

It’s been eight years since a deadly house explosion rocked the Lago Lindo neighbourhood, and local residents are concerned about the lack of attention being paid to the north Edmonton property.

“It’s an eyesore and a constant reminder. Something should be done,” said Norm Winter, whose 26-year-old son, Brad Winter, was killed in the blast.

In 2010, Dwayne Poirier killed his common-law wife, Cathie Heard, before removing a cap from the natural gas line, sparking the massive explosion that destroyed one home and damaged 40 others.

Neighbours Craig Huber and Winter’s son, Brad, died from blast injuries.

Norm Winter has since rebuilt on his son’s property, which sits next door to the vacant explosion site. Development has also occurred all around the site, yet the lot remains empty and overrun with weeds.

“They built a whole new subdivision right behind it. It’s all built up 82 Street. What’s the problem here?” Winter expressed.

“The whole neighbourhood revitalized again but there’s one open sore and as you can see for yourself, it’s just weed-infested.”

Winter said much of the work, including snow removal in the winter, has fallen on the neighbours.

“I’m 62. I’m getting old. I don’t need to be cleaning somebody else’s walk.”

There is no obligation to build on the site, and maintenance of the property remains the responsibility of its owners. However, Global News has learned the land title still lists Poirier and Heard as the property owners.

It’s unclear why the land has not been passed along to beneficiaries. One real estate lawyer describes the situation as odd.

“It’s quirky and I think driven by tragedy. Eight years later, you have an unusual set of circumstances,” Shane Parker said.

“If taxes aren’t paid, the municipality has the ability to eventually have the property sold at public auction.”

The City of Edmonton confirms the property is in the process of going to tax collection, which means for now, the city is responsible for maintenance.

The city said a contractor was deployed in July to deal with the grass and weeds and they’re expected to follow up again early next week.

With files from Kim Smith, Global News.