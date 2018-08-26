Blaze causes significant damage to Southdale apartment

A large fire has forced residents from an apartment building on Beaverhill Boulevard near Fermor Avenue.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said at the peak of the fire there were 19 fire crews and four EMS crews on scene.

The fire was deemed under control around 7:45 a.m.

Fire crews remained on scene to facilitate overhaul and monitor hot spots for much of the morning.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assistant Chief Mark Reshaur will be providing more details later today.