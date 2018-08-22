Second fire in as many nights on Manitoba Avenue forces residents from home

Two fires in two days have seen several homes evacuated on Manitoba Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of the street at about 2:35 a.m. Wednesday. There, they found a home with the back porch on fire. The fire was extinguished.

READ MORE: Neighbouring houses evacuated as fire destroys duplex on Manitoba Avenue

Six people living in the house were able to leave before the fire spread. No one was hurt, said the city of Winnipeg.

This is the second fire in two nights on Manitoba Avenue, said a city spokesperson. The first happened at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a duplex in the 300 block.

Crews found the fire “well-involved with extensive smoke and flames visible” on both floors of the duplex.

Houses next to the fire were evacuated and a second house saw minor damage to the siding and soffits, said the city.

Both fires are being investigated but causes or damage estimates have not been released.

WATCH: The top 5 causes of house fires in Winnipeg