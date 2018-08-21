Neighbouring houses evacuated as fire destroys duplex on Manitoba Avenue

A duplex on Manitoba Avenue is destroyed after an overnight fire that saw neighbouring homes evacuated.

The fire started at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, said the City of Winnipeg, at a house in the 300 block. Crews found the fire “well-involved with extensive smoke and flames visible” on both floors of the duplex.

Houses next to the fire were evacuated and a second house saw minor damage to the siding and soffits, said the City.

Traffic along Manitoba Avenue will be “impacted” for the rest of the day.

There were no reported injuries, and there is no damage estimate. The cause is currently unknown.