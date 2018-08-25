Crime
August 25, 2018 10:41 pm

Man barricades himself inside house after woman assaulted in Guelph’s west end

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police blocked off Sanderson Drive Saturday night after a man barricaded himself inside a house while officers were investigating an assault.

Matt Carty / Global News
A A

A man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a house in Guelph’s west end while police were investigating an assault.

Officers were called to a home Saturday evening on Sanderson Drive for reports of a female being assaulted.

READ MORE: Assault charge laid in ‘road rage’ incident in Guelph: police

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to Guelph police.

Police said a man then barricaded himself inside and officers could be seen outside with their weapons drawn while several curious neighbours looked on.

The K-9 and tactical units were on scene along with the fire department, and Sanderson Drive was blocked off between Avra Court and Marksam Road.

WATCH: Family identifies man killed in Scarborough assault

At one point officers smashed a window so they could speak with the man inside.

The situation lasted for over two hours before the man was taken into custody.

Police said further details, including the charges the man is facing, would be released Sunday morning.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault investigation
Avra Court
barricaded Guelph
Guelph
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police barricaded
Marksam Road
news
Sanderson Drive
Sanderson Drive assault
Sanderson Drive Guelph
suspect in custody

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News