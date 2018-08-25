Man barricades himself inside house after woman assaulted in Guelph’s west end
A man has been taken into custody after barricading himself inside a house in Guelph’s west end while police were investigating an assault.
Officers were called to a home Saturday evening on Sanderson Drive for reports of a female being assaulted.
The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to Guelph police.
Police said a man then barricaded himself inside and officers could be seen outside with their weapons drawn while several curious neighbours looked on.
The K-9 and tactical units were on scene along with the fire department, and Sanderson Drive was blocked off between Avra Court and Marksam Road.
At one point officers smashed a window so they could speak with the man inside.
The situation lasted for over two hours before the man was taken into custody.
Police said further details, including the charges the man is facing, would be released Sunday morning.
