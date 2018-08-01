Crime
August 1, 2018 2:05 pm

Assault charge laid in ‘road rage’ incident in Guelph: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police were called to Ferman Drive in the west end on Monday afternoon for reports of a "road rage" incident.

File photo
A A

Guelph police say a 66-year-old man has been charged with assault in what is being called a “road rage” incident that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Ferman Drive in Guelph’s west end at around 3 p.m. for an altercation between two drivers.

Police allege the suspect became “enraged” by an 18-year-old man’s driving, pulled in front of him and stopped in the middle of the road.

READ MORE: Public can catch glimpse of Stanley Cup in New Hamburg Thursday morning

The suspect then got out and began yelling and physically assaulting the other driver, police said.

Police arrested the man on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance later this month.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph assault
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
Guelph police road rage
guelph road rage

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News