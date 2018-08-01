Assault charge laid in ‘road rage’ incident in Guelph: police

Guelph police say a 66-year-old man has been charged with assault in what is being called a “road rage” incident that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Ferman Drive in Guelph’s west end at around 3 p.m. for an altercation between two drivers.

Police allege the suspect became “enraged” by an 18-year-old man’s driving, pulled in front of him and stopped in the middle of the road.

The suspect then got out and began yelling and physically assaulting the other driver, police said.

Police arrested the man on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance later this month.