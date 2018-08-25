Trump says U.S. close to ‘big’ trade agreement with Mexico — does not mention Canada

U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is close to a “big Trade Agreement” with Mexico and he’s citing improving ties between the two countries.

Trump took to Twitter on Saturday and posted that the U.S.’ relationship with Mexico “is getting closer by the hour” and he says a trade deal “could be happening soon!”

He did not mention Canada.

Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together….A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

He’s spoken of better relations with America’s neighbour following the rise of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The U.S. and Mexico have been discussing a trade deal as part of negotiations over the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Trump administration is seeking a revised version of that trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s relationship with Mexico has been strained over his push for it to pay for his border wall.

