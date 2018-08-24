Canada not being shut out of NAFTA talks by U.S., Mexico: Freeland

Canada is not being sidelined in the NAFTA negotiations, and will rejoin the talks as soon as the U.S. and Mexico resolve their bilateral issues, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.

Two-way talks between the U.S. and Mexico are well into their fifth week, but Freeland says she’s encouraged by the signals emanating from the bilateral meetings.

“NAFTA is overall a trilateral agreement, but inside that trilateral agreement, there are bilateral trading relationships,” Freeland told reporters after meeting with steel workers in Richmond, B.C. “The U.S.-Mexican issues inside NAFTA are really complicated and it makes a lot of sense — and we welcome the fact — that the U.S. and Mexico are rolling up their sleeves and devoting a lot of time to resolving those issues.”

Freeland dismissed concerns that the U.S. and Mexico could agree on NAFTA terms on their own and strong-arm Canada into accepting, saying that it was made clear in Canada’s conversations with the U.S. and Mexico that “all three countries today are committed to modernizing and updating what is a trilateral agreement.”

She declined to offer a timeline for Canada rejoining the talks, however, saying it “depends on how quickly the U.S. and Mexico are able to resolve those bilateral issues.”

There’s optimism that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo could conclude their face-to-face negotiations as early as this week – and open the door for Canada to re-enter the talks.

Guajardo told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that he hoped to have a solution in “the next couple of hours, or couple of days.” However, on the possibility of a handshake deal, Guajardo said it would have to involve all three countries.

“What we’re doing here is trying to get and solve the issues that are most important between the U.S. and Mexico – that will lead to a trilateral meeting with Canada,” he said. “I think the handshake happens when everybody’s done.”

Trump suggested last week that Canada had been deliberately frozen out of the NAFTA talks, saying, “Their tariffs are too high, their barriers are too strong, so we’re not even talking to them right now.”

But Freeland struck a more optimistic tone on Friday, stating that the Trudeau government is confident that the talks can lead to a “win-win-win outcome.”

— With files from the Associated Press

