Lethbridge police arrest man after violent disturbance at pancake breakfast
A man has been arrested and charged after a a pancake breakfast in Lethbridge was violently disrupted early Friday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the event along the 300 block of 10 Street S. just before 6:30 a.m. The man, whom police say they believe was under the influence of drugs, took off most of his clothes and began throwing chairs while yelling at volunteers and patrons at the breakfast.
Police said the man also tried to hit one of the responding officers with a chair.
“The male was initially compliant with the first officer on scene but when a second officer arrived, he became aggressive, grabbed a chair and attempted to strike him,” police said in a news release Friday night. “The officer subsequently deployed his Taser, but the subject continued to resist arrest and was Tasered a second and third time before officers were able gain control of him and take him into custody.
“The male was transported to hospital and was admitted for observation until sober.”
Tyler James Robbins, 34, is charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and mischief.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.
